Left Menu

Soccer-Solskjaer hails De Gea as best in world after Villarreal win

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described David de Gea as the "best goalkeeper in the world" and said the Spaniard had rescued them in Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League win over Villarreal.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 08:38 IST
Soccer-Solskjaer hails De Gea as best in world after Villarreal win

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described David de Gea as the "best goalkeeper in the world" and said the Spaniard had rescued them in Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League win over Villarreal. Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the headlines with his stoppage-time winner as United came from behind to secure their first win in Group F but for Solskjaer, De Gea was man of the match.

"Thankfully we had the best goalkeeper in the world," Solskjaer told reporters. "David was fantastic. Second half, they had more of the ball, it was open and they deserved to lead." De Gea did not enjoy similar acclaim in last season's Europa League final against Villarreal, failing to save 11 kicks in a penalty shootout before missing his own effort to hand the Spaniards the title.

Solskjaer said he was pleased with his response. "He had a difficult summer after (the Europa League final), he went to the Euros, didn't play there, but he's really come back with a determination, a belief and work rate I enjoy," Solskjaer said.

"In this game he got his deserved outcome, because he saved us tonight. We have to be realistic and say that." United, who were stunned by Young Boys in their opening game of Europe's elite club competition, are third in the group with three points from two games.

They return to Premier League action against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021