Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho will miss their Europa League match against Legia Warsaw later on Thursday after the Nigeria international was denied entry to Poland due to an issue with his travel documents, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho will miss their Europa League match against Legia Warsaw later on Thursday after the Nigeria international was denied entry to Poland due to an issue with his travel documents, manager Brendan Rodgers said. Leicester's top scorer last season with 19 goals in all competitions, Iheanacho was set to play a key role for Rodgers' side in the Group C game in the Polish capital, with the club seeking their first victory of the campaign.

"We've had an issue with Kelechi," Rodgers told reporters. "His documentation coming into the country wasn't sufficient, so unfortunately he isn't available to play, which is a shame because he would have played in the game." Rodgers said that the club would look into the issue when they return to Britain.

Defender Jonny Evans has not travelled to Warsaw because of a foot injury, while midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is suspended for the encounter after a late red card in a 2-2 draw with Napoli in their opener. Leicester are third in the group with one point while Legia top the table after a 1-0 win over Spartak Moscow.

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

