Left Menu

Manu Bhaker wins gold, silver for Esha Singh

Indias Rudrankksh Patil claimed the silver medal in the mens 10m air rifle competition.Patil shot a total of 250.0 in the eight-man finals behind Tokyo Olympic medallist William Shaner of the USA.

PTI | Lima | Updated: 30-09-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 23:06 IST
Manu Bhaker wins gold, silver for Esha Singh
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Young Manu Bhaker fired her way to the gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF junior world championship here on Thursday, returning with a bang after the disappointment at Olympics. Esha Singh, 16, grabbed the silver medal in a one-two finish for India while Rhythm ended in fourth place in the finals after missing out on a podium by just .2 points. The 19-year-old Bhaker shot 241.3 to win the top prize in her event, while Singh managed 240.0. India’s Rudrankksh Patil claimed the silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle competition.

Patil shot a total of 250.0 in the eight-man finals behind Tokyo Olympic medallist William Shaner of the USA. Ramita won bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle junior event with a total score of 229.1, even as the well-known Mehuli Ghosh finished fifth in the final and Nisha Kanwar eighth. The other Indian shooters in the men’s 10m rifle finals, Parth Makhija and Srikanth Dhanush finished seventh and eighth respectively. In the women's 10m qualifications, Olympian Bhaker (574), Singh (572) and Shikha Narwal (571) also made the final in the third, fifth and seventh places respectively in a field of 49 shooters, while Rhythm was second best overall with 577. This is the first multi-discipline event since the Tokyo Olympics, which will see participation from as many as 32 nations and nearly 370 athletes.

There are 14 gold medals at stake in the first three competition days of the championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
3
Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

 India
4
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021