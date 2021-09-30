Left Menu

Manu Bhaker clinches gold, Esha Singh bags silver in ISSF junior world championships

Young Indian shooter Manu Bhaker clinched the gold medal in the women's junior 10m air pistol event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) junior world championship here on Thursday.

ANI | Lima | Updated: 30-09-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 23:38 IST
Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh (Image: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Young Indian shooter Manu Bhaker clinched the gold medal in the women's junior 10m air pistol event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) junior world championship here on Thursday. Manu scored 241.3 to take gold while another Indian shooter Esha Singh shot 240.3 to win the silver medal.

"#Shooting Update Women's Junior 10m Air Pistol Event @ISSF_Shooting Junior World Championship 2021, Peru. First place medal Manu Bhaker Score: 241.3 Second place medal Esha Singh Score: 240.3. A brilliant effort by our young Pistol Shooters. Way to go Girls!!" SAI Media tweeted. Earlier in the day, shooter Rudrankksh Patil clinched the silver medal in the men's 10m air rifle event at the Junior World Championship.

Rudrankksh scored a total of 250 while USA shooter William Shaner shot 250.7 to win the gold medal. Shooter Ramita won the bronze medal as she scored 229.1 in the Women's junior 10m air rifle event

Rudrankksh, Dhanush Srikanth and Paarth Makhija had made it to the finals with scores of 630.2, 629.6 and 629.2 respectively in qualification, which placed them overall second, third and fourth. Dhanush and Paarth finished eighth and seventh respectively on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

