Left Menu

Cricket-West Indies' Gayle to leave IPL bubble to prepare for T20 World Cup

West Indies opener Chris Gayle will leave the Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble to "refresh" himself ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, his franchise Punjab Kings said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 00:21 IST
Cricket-West Indies' Gayle to leave IPL bubble to prepare for T20 World Cup

West Indies opener Chris Gayle will leave the Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble to "refresh" himself ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, his franchise Punjab Kings said on Thursday. The 42-year-old put the decision down to bubble fatigue, having played under similar restrictions during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

"Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself," Gayle said. "I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off."

With over 14,000 runs in T20 cricket, Gayle is the top run-getter in the game's shortest format and helped his country to win the 2012 and 2016 World Cups. Before joining the Kings in 2018, Gayle was a mainstay for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. He has also appeared for a number of other T20 franchises across the world in a career spanning over 20 years.

"I've played against Chris and... all through the years I've known him he has always been an absolute professional and we as a team respect his decision and desire to prepare himself for the T20 World Cup," said Kings head coach Anil Kumble. West Indies take on England in their opening match of the tournament on Oct. 23 in Dubai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
3
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021