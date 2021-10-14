Left Menu

Rugby-Wales' Amos to retire at 27 and focus on medical career

Wales and Cardiff fullback Hallam Amos will retire from rugby when the 2021-22 season ends in order to focus on his medical career, the 27-year-old announced on Thursday. Amos said retiring at 27 would be "strange" and added he was fully committed to Cardiff for the rest of their campaign.

Wales and Cardiff fullback Hallam Amos will retire from rugby when the 2021-22 season ends in order to focus on his medical career, the 27-year-old announced on Thursday. Amos, who earned the last of his 25 caps against Argentina in July, played in the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups. He was left out of the squad for their Autumn International series.

He made his debut for Newport Gwent Dragons in 2011 before joining Cardiff for the 2019-20 Pro14 season. Amos said retiring at 27 would be "strange" and added he was fully committed to Cardiff for the rest of their campaign. "It's always been my intention to finish when I complete my degree and this season aligns nicely with the final year of my medical studies, so a perfect time to transition from pitch to hospital," Amos wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CVBDjY8NgdB.

