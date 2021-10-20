Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rugby-Whitelock takes over All Blacks captaincy as team prepares for U.S. clash

Stalwart lock Sam Whitelock will take over the New Zealand captaincy ahead of the Northern Tour, assistant coach John Plumtree told reporters on Tuesday, days ahead of a test match against the United States. The Saturday clash in Washington, D.C., designed to grow interest in the sport among Americans, marks his return after paternity leave and subsequent quarantine issues kept him off the pitch, with loose forward Ardie Savea having been previously at the helm.

Olympics-USOPC to educate athletes on global issues ahead of Beijing Games

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Tuesday it will prioritise educating its athletes on global issues ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics where some could enter the debate about China's human rights record. The USOPC said its athletes are encouraged to support the values of the Olympic movement, which include non-discrimination and equality for all, and it is not unexpected that some would feel strongly about issues in the world that may impact that.

Olympics-Beijing Games organisers receive flame amid calls for boycott

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics organisers on Tuesday received the Olympic flame at a heavily-guarded Panathenaic stadium in central Athens as human rights activists called on a boycott of the Games over China's human rights record. In a brief ceremony inside the empty stadium that hosted the first modern Olympics in 1896, Beijing Games vice president Yu Zaiqing fired up a small red lantern from the flame lit on Sunday in ancient Olympia, site of the ancient Games.

Snowboarding-White wears age as 'badge of honour' in pursuit of fifth Games

In a sport where youth can trump experience, three-time Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Shaun White wears his age as a "badge of honour" as he vies to compete at a fifth Olympics. The American was 19 when he picked up his first gold at the 2006 Turin Games and cemented his legacy as the most successful snowboarder of all time when he triumphed in dramatic fashion at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Tennis-No special deals to allow unvaccinated players at Australian Open: official

Australia's Victoria state will not do special deals with unvaccinated athletes to allow them to compete at major events, an official said on Tuesday, putting Novak Djokovic's Australian Open title defence and bid for the Grand Slam record in doubt. World number one Djokovic, level on 20 Grand Slam titles with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, declined to reveal his vaccination status again this week and said he was unsure if he would defend his Australian Open crown as authorities work out COVID-19 restrictions for the tournament.

Tennis-Vaccinations necessary for Australian Open visas, immigration minister says

All players that want a visa to compete in the Australian Open will need to be fully vaccinated, the country's minister for immigration said on Wednesday, putting the participation of World number one Novak Djokovic in doubt. Djokovic, who is bidding for a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title, has declined to reveal his vaccination status, and has said he is unsure if he would defend his Australian Open crown.

Activists urge Beijing Olympics boycott over human rights concerns

Human rights activists urged governments and athletes worldwide to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, saying that anything less would make the world complicit in what they called 'genocide' by Beijing. China's treatment of minorities has come under increased scrutiny in the run-up to the games, scheduled from Feb. 4-20. Activists protested at Ancient Olympia on Monday, where the torch lighting ceremony was held.

NHL roundup: 5-goal period carries Blues past Coyotes

Jordan Kyrou scored twice in a career-high, four-point game and Klim Kostin netted a pair of goals 47 seconds apart in a five-goal outburst in the second period to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday in Glendale, Ariz. Pavel Buchnevich, Justin Faulk and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues, who erased a 2-1 deficit early in the second period with five goals in a 5:07 span, the third-fastest five-goal outburst in franchise history. St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington made 22 saves.

NBA-Opening-night rosters to feature 109 international players

Opening-night squad lists for the National Basketball Association's 2021-22 season, which begins later on Tuesday, will feature 109 international players from 39 countries, according to the league. Canada remains the most represented country outside of the United States for an eighth consecutive year with 18 players, followed by Australia, France and Germany who each have seven players each on opening-night rosters.

Cycling-WADA investigation finds British Cycling conducted private testing

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Tuesday that British Cycling had collected samples from riders and screened them for the banned anabolic steroid nandrolone at a private laboratory in 2011 in breach of international rules. However, the anti-doping body said that it would not make corrective recommendations to UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) over the allegations of wrongdoing by British Cycling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)