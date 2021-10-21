Left Menu

SAI appoints Commodore PK Garg as new CEO of TOPS

The Sports Authority of India has announced the appointment of the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Commodore PK Garg, at the Mission Olympic Cell meeting held on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:13 IST
SAI appoints Commodore PK Garg as new CEO of TOPS
Commodore PK Garg (Photo/ SAI).
  India
  • India

The Sports Authority of India has announced the appointment of the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Commodore PK Garg, at the Mission Olympic Cell meeting held on Thursday. Commodore Garg was the High-Performance Director with Sports Authority of India till June 2021 and is an Arjuna Awardee recipient (1990) in Sailing and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardee in 1993-94.

He joined Indian Navy in 1984 and handled various important and prestigious assignments over 34 years of service. As an ex-athlete, he represented India in five Asian Games from 1986 to 2002 in the Enterprise-Class Sailing Event and was a National Champion five times.

"He also won the Gold and Silver at the Enterprise Class Sailing World Championships in 1993 in Zimbabwe and 1997 in Goa. He also won a couple of Bronze medals at the 1990 and 1994 Asian Games," read an official SAI statement. He served as Secretary of Services Sports Control Board (Indian Armed Forces) from 2014-17 and has also served as the Joint Secretary of the Yachting Association of India for four years.

He will be assuming the charge of CEO TOPS on Monday, October 25, 2021. (ANI)

