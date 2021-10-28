The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Dubai.

*Report of French Open badminton tournament.

*Updated report of men's Boxing World Championships in Belgrade. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-RETENTION-HARDIK IPL News: Hardik unlikely to be retained; Rohit, Bumrah, Pollard set to be in MI's retention list By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Colourful all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to be sent back into the IPL auction pool by Mumbai Indians as the five-time champions are more or less sanguine about the players who are in their retention list for the 2022 season.

SPO-CRI-IPL-GANGULY-CONFLICT Sourav Ganguly has stepped down from ATK-Mohun Bagan's Board of Directors: IPL Source New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has stepped down from the Board of Directors of the Sanjiv Goenka-owned ISL club ATK-Mohun Bagan as it could have caused a conflict of interest situation after the business tycoon successfully bid for IPL's Lucknow franchise.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-DEKOCK-LD RACISM I am not racist: Quinton de Kock says fine with taking knee, available to play for SA Sharjah, Oct 28 (PTI) South African star Quinton de Kock on Thursday made himself available for his team's remaining matches of the T20 World Cup, saying he is fine taking a knee if it ''educates others'' and that he was deeply hurt at being called a racist for refusing to make the gesture earlier.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-IND-PAK-SAQLAIN Would be great if India, Pakistan meet again in final: Saqlain Mushtaq Dubai, Oct 28 (PTI) Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq on Thursday said it would be a ''great thing'' if his team gets to square off against India in the T20 World Cup final and lauded the two sides for sending a message of friendship during their earlier clash in the ongoing tournament.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-PAK-AFG-PREVIEW T20WC: Much would depend on how Afghanistan batters handle potent Pakistan attack when the two clash Dubai, Oct 28 (PTI) Their confidence sky-high after two consecutive victories, Pakistan's razor-sharp attack will test the prowess and maturity of Afghanistan's impressive batters when the two teams clash in a Super 12 Group 2 match in the T20 World Cup here on Friday. SPO-CRI-IPL-WARNER Will put my name in IPL auction, confirms Warner as he awaits answers on being sidelined by SRH Melbourne, Oct 28 (PTI) Australian opener David Warner will put himself back into the IPL auction pool as he doesn't expect Sunrisers Hyderabad to retain him ahead of the 2022 season.

SPO-BOX-WC-IND Boxing World C'ships: Narender Berwal enters last-16 with facile win Belgrade, Oct 28 (PTI) Indian boxer Narender Berwal (+92kg) stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the AIBA Men's World Championships after out-classing Sierra Leone's Mohamed Kendeh in a lop-sided second-round contest here on Thursday.

SPO-FOOT-IND-U23-ASIAN-QUALIFIERS India concede late penalty to lose 0-1 to UAE in U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers Dubai, Oct 28 (PTI) India slumped to a 0-1 defeat after conceding a late penalty in its second AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers match against hosts UAE at the Fujairah Stadium here.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-WI-BANGLA-PREVIEW Windies, Bangladesh face must-win situation against each other in T20 WC Sharjah, Oct 28 (PTI) Their campaigns thrown haywire by back-to-back losses, defending champions West Indies and Bangladesh would be locked in a do-or-die battle when they square off in a crucial group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

SPO-FOOT-ASIAN-WOM-LD DRAW Women's Asian Cup draw: India clubbed alongside China, Chinese Taipei, Iran Kuala Lumpur, Oct 28 (PTI) Hosts India were on Thursday handed a tough draw at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup as they were clubbed alongside eight-time champions China, two-time winners Chinese Taipei and Iran.

SPO-BAD-BWF-CALENDAR BWF adds Odisha Open to 2022 calendar, India to host 3 back-to-back tournaments in January New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) India will host three back-to-back badminton tournaments, including a new event -- the Odisha Open --, in January next year, according to the international calender unveiled by the sport's governing body BWF on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-HEALY-IPL-WOM After BCCI's 1.7 billion windfall, Alyssa Healy hoping for women's IPL Melbourne, Oct 28 (PTI) Australia's star cricketer Alyssa Healy is hoping that the BCCI uses a part of its recent USD 12.7 thousand crore windfall to start a full-fledged Indian Premier League (IPL) for the women in the near future.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-WI-HOLDER Holder replaces injured McCoy in West Indies squad Dubai, Oct 28 (PTI) All-rounder Jason Holder on Thursday replaced injured pacer Obed McCoy in the West Indies squad after the event technical committee of the T20 World Cup approved the change.

SPO-FOOT-IND-WOM-RENU If we perform in Asian Cup, it might help us do better at World Cup qualifiers: Renu New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Positive results in next year's AFC Asian Cup will be the first step in its long and arduous journey towards a dream FIFA World Cup qualification, feels Indian women's football team striker Renu. SPO-CRI-T20WC-WIESE De Kock has put to bed controversy surrounding taking knee: Wiese Abu Dhabi, Oct 28 (PTI) Namibia all-rounder David Wiese says Quinton de Kock has put an end to the controversy around his refusal to take a knee by listing out his reasons for the decision but the teams must stay united while deciding on such issues.

