Left Menu

Tennis-Berrettini pulls out of Paris Masters due to injury

World number six Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from next week's ATP 1000 Paris Masters event due to stiffness in the neck, the Italian said on Saturday. Berrettini earlier this year reached the final of Wimbledon and the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open, losing to world number one Novak Djokovic on both occasions.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 16:16 IST
Tennis-Berrettini pulls out of Paris Masters due to injury
Matteo Berrettini Image Credit: Wikipedia

World number six Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from next week's ATP 1000 Paris Masters event due to stiffness in the neck, the Italian said on Saturday. Berrettini, who has already qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin later this month, lost a tight three-setter to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/atp-roundup-carlos-alcaraz-stuns-matteo-berrettini-reach-vienna-semis-2021-10-29 in the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open on Friday.

"I have had some stiffness in my neck over the last few days so have decided to withdraw from Paris Bercy. I would like to make sure I am 100% ready to compete in Torino for the ATP Finals. Thanks for all the support and see you in Torino," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram. Berrettini earlier this year reached the final of Wimbledon and the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open, losing to world number one Novak Djokovic on both occasions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021