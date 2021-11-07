Left Menu

Former Mr Olympia champion Shawn Rhoden dies aged 46

Former Mr Olympia champion Shawn Rhoden has passed away aged 46.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 09:13 IST
Former Mr Olympia champion Shawn Rhoden dies aged 46
Shawn Rhoden (Photo/ Shawn Rhoden Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former Mr Olympia champion Shawn Rhoden has passed away aged 46. Rhoden passed away following a heart attack, reported TMZ.

Legendary bodybuilder Rich Gaspari also took to Twitter to condole the demise of Rhoden. "I am shocked to hear of the passing of Mr. Olympia @flexatronrhoden It's very sad to hear of his passing. He had always been a gentleman towards me. Shawn had one of the most aesthetic physiques in bodybuilding. My condolences to his family. #rip #ripbrother," tweeted Gaspari.

Rhoden was one of the most known names in the bodybuilding world. He had won the Olympia in 2018 -- the Super Bowl of bodybuilding competitions -- defeating 7x Olympia champ, Phil Heath. He had achieved the feat when he was 43 years old, making him the oldest ever to win the title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021