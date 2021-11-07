Former international umpire SK Ghosh dies

Former international umpire Sunit Kumar Ghosh died at a city hospital on Sunday after a protracted illness, according to Cricket Association of Bengal.

He was 87 and is survived by two sons.

Ghosh officiated in two Tests and seven ODIs and was best remembered as ''Biltu Da'' in the Maidan.

''It is a sad day. His services to cricket will always be remembered. On behalf of the association I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family,'' CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

In 2016, Ghosh was felicitated with a CAB memorial award during the annual ceremony.

