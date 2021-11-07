Left Menu

Soccer-Leverkusen's Andrich grabs last minute equaliser in Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen's Robert Andrich tapped in a last minute equaliser for a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin on Sunday to rescue a point but stretch his side's winless run to four league matches. But Leverkusen, who only weeks ago were joint top of the league, remain without a win for four games and drop to sixth place on 18 points.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-11-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 22:09 IST
Soccer-Leverkusen's Andrich grabs last minute equaliser in Berlin
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayer Leverkusen's Robert Andrich tapped in a last minute equaliser for a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin on Sunday to rescue a point but stretch his side's winless run to four league matches. Hertha thought they had done enough when Stevan Jovetic thumped in for a 42nd minute lead, after controlling the ball with a good first touch and thundering in a shot into the top corner.

Leverkusen showed some urgency midway through the second half with Kerem Demirbay forcing two superb saves by Hertha keeper Alexander Schwolow. Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane even brought on two 16-year-olds late in the game with Iker Bravo and Zidan Sertdemir, who became the youngest Leverkusen player to make his Bundesliga debut.

They got the equaliser in the 90th, with Andrich stabbing in at the far post to avoid their first away loss of the season. But Leverkusen, who only weeks ago were joint top of the league, remain without a win for four games and drop to sixth place on 18 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021