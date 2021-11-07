Soccer-Nice miss out on second spot with Montpellier defeat

Nice suffered their third defeat of the season when they were beaten 1-0 at home by Montpellier and missed out on second spot in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Florent Mollet scored the only goal with his side's second shot on target after centre backs Mamadou Sakho and Maxime Esteve had been handling Nice's attacks with ease.

The result left Nice in third place after 13 games on 23 points, 11 behind leaders Paris St Germain and ahead of fourth-placed Olympique de Marseille on goal difference. RC Lens reclaimed second spot following Friday's 4-0 demolition of Troyes. Montpellier, who have won two of their last three league games, jumped up to seventh on 19 points.

The opening half was entertaining but both teams struggled to create chances. Nice came close on two occasions, with Amine Gouiri's shot on the turn from Andy Delort's cross flying just high in the 12th minute.

Five minutes later, Stephy Mavididi unleashed a powerful shot that shaved the post. Montpellier goalkeeper Jonas Omlin only had two stops to make before the break and his Nice counterpart Walter Benitez was tested for the first time only in the 65th minute when he denied Mollet.

The midfielder was at it again in the 80th with more success as he netted from close range after a bad clearance from the Nice defence.

