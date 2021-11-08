Left Menu

Soccer-Athletico upend form book to beat Bragantino 2-0

Athletico Paranaense won for the first time in seven Brazilian league matches on Sunday when two second half goals gave them a 2-0 win over Red Bull Bragantino. Bragantino and Athletico will meet again in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s equivalent of the Europa League, on Nov. 20 in Uruguay.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 02:54 IST
Athletico Paranaense won for the first time in seven Brazilian league matches on Sunday when two second half goals gave them a 2-0 win over Red Bull Bragantino. Marcinho’s free kick after an hour put the visitors ahead and Pedro Rocha doubled their lead in injury time to secure all three points and lift the Curitiba side into 10th place in the Serie A.

Bragantino were on an eight-game unbeaten league run before going down to Cuiaba last weekend but they remain fourth in the table even after two consecutive defeats. Bragantino and Athletico will meet again in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s equivalent of the Europa League, on Nov. 20 in Uruguay.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

