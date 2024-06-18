Left Menu

Labour Party Vows to Ban Premier League Breakaways with New Football Regulator

Britain's Labour Party, poised to win the upcoming elections, promises to establish a new football regulator to block Premier League clubs from participating in breakaway leagues. Labour leader Keir Starmer emphasizes the need to prevent any future super league-style tournaments. Previous attempts by the government failed to make it through parliament.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2024 01:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 01:06 IST
Labour Party Vows to Ban Premier League Breakaways with New Football Regulator
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's opposition Labour Party, who polls predict are set to win next month's general election, promised on Monday to create a new football regulator that would prevent Premier League clubs from joining Super League-style breakaway tournaments. A proposal in 2021 for a breakaway league by Europe's 12 leading clubs sparked widespread protests among fans and threats of sanctions by UEFA, leading all but three of them to pull out of the project.

"In the face of continued threats of breakaways from some European clubs, we have to do this," Labour leader Keir Starmer, whose party has consistently maintained a double-digit lead against the governing Conservatives, said in a statement. "On my watch, there will be no super league-style breakaways from English football."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government had also set out plans to establish an independent regulator that would have prohibited Premier League clubs from joining breakaway or unlicensed leagues. However, that legislation failed to make it through parliament, which was dissolved last month after Sunak called the election for July 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
2
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024