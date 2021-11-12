Soccer-Brazil becomes first South American team to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo on Thursday to become the first South American team to qualify for Qatar 2022.

Lucas Paqueta got the vital goal 72 minutes into the match with a shot that goalkeeper David Ospina got a hand to but could not stop. Brazil lead the 10-team South American group with 34 points from 12 games, nine clear of second-placed Argentina.

The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff. The win extended Brazil’s home run in the qualifiers to 11 consecutive victories, a record in the South American region. The game also marked their 10th consecutive home qualifier without conceding a goal, another record.

The match in Sao Paulo was a feisty one with neither side imposing themselves in a physical game on a rainy surface that produced 44 fouls and seven yellow cards. In the first half, Wilmar Barrios and Duvan Zapata both saw shots flash over the bar for Colombia while at the other end Danilo saw a deflected shot come off the side of the post and Marquinhos watched a header go inches wide.

Brazil made a series of attacking changes in the second half, introducing Matheus Cunha, Vinicus Jnr and Ajax winger Antony, but they made few real chances and it took a moment of magic from Paqueta, who took a pass from Neymar and fired home from just inside the box. The result puts Brazil, who have won 11 of their 12 matches so far, in an unassailable position.

Earlier in the evening, an own goal by goalkeeper Antony Silva got new Paraguayan manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto off to a losing start at home to Chile. Silva fumbled a corner from Alexis Sanchez into his own net after 56 minutes.

After winning just one of their first 10 qualifiers, Chile have now won their last three and Thursday’s victory lifted them into equal fourth on 16 points, the same as Colombia and Uruguay, who play Argentina on Friday. Ecuador remain in third place in the group thanks to a 1-0 home win over Venezuela.

Piero Hincapie scored the only goal of the game four minutes before half time to lift the home side on to 20 points, five behind Argentina, who play Uruguay on Friday. Venezuela, the only South American team never to have made the World Cup finals, remain bottom of the table with seven points from 13 matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)