Left Menu

India Test specialists undergo 'productive session' at Bandra-Kurla Complex

Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, India Test specialists are leaving no stone unturned to be in the best shape.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:44 IST
India Test specialists undergo 'productive session' at Bandra-Kurla Complex
India Test specialists (Photo/ Mayank Agarwal Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, India Test specialists are leaving no stone unturned to be in the best shape. The Test stars -- Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Umesh Yadav and Prasidh Krishna -- are currently training at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Mayank Agarwal posted a photo from the session and he captioned the post as: "Productive session at the training camp with @ishant.sharma29 @ajinkyarahane @shubmangill @umeshyaadav @skiddyy." Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Bandra-Kurla Complex is currently hosting a preparatory camp for India's Test specialists ahead of the two-match series against New Zealand.

Earlier, MCA had written to the Maharashtra government to allow a 100 per cent crowd for the second Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand, beginning December 3. New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata.

The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021