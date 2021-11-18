Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 12th round of Premier League fixtures from Nov. 20-21 (times GMT): Saturday, Nov. 20

Leicester City v Chelsea (1230) * Leicester have not lost a home game against Chelsea in the last three Premier League meetings (W1 D2) and beat them in the FA Cup final in May.

* Leicester have kept one clean sheet in the league this season, in a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. * Chelsea have won their last three away games without conceding.

Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) * Steven Gerrard takes charge of Villa for the first time. He is their 13th permanent manager in the Premier League.

* Villa have lost once to Brighton in their last 12 matches in all competitions (W6 D5) while Brighton are winless in their last six league games (D5 L1). * Brighton's Danny Welbeck has five league goals against Villa, the most he has scored against any opponent (same as West Ham and Southampton).

Burnley v Crystal Palace (1500) * Burnley have won one league game all season to sit 18th (D5 L5).

* Burnley have won their last three Premier League games against Palace, keeping a clean sheet in each. * Palace's Conor Gallagher has four goals and two assists in the league, which earned him an England call-up.

Newcastle United v Brentford (1500) * New Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has faced Brentford six times as manager while at Bournemouth (W2 D2 L2).

* Newcastle are the only winless side in the league and play Brentford in the top flight for the first time. * Promoted Brentford were in the top half after a promising start but have dropped to 14th after four consecutive defeats.

Norwich City v Southampton (1500) * New Norwich boss Dean Smith is the first manager to face the same opponent in consecutive Premier League games after his last match in charge of Villa - a 1-0 loss at Southampton.

* Bottom side Norwich have scored the fewest goals (5) and conceded the most (26). * Southampton have lost to Norwich only twice in their last 15 matches in all competitions (W8 D5).

Watford v Manchester United (1500) * Watford have lost 12 times to United in the Premier League, winning twice.

* United have lost four of their last six games to drop to sixth. * Watford have conceded 154 fouls in the league this season, more than any other team.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United (1500) * West Ham have won their last four Premier League games, the longest current winning run in the competition.

* Wolves have won their last two home league games, as many as they had in their previous nine at Molineux (L7). * West Ham have not won back-to-back away league games against Wolves since a run of three between August 1920 and December 1922.

Liverpool v Arsenal (1730) * Liverpool have won their last five home Premier League games against Arsenal, netting at least three goals in every win.

* Arsenal have won only one of 11 league games against Liverpool since Juergen Klopp took charge, winning 2-1 at home in July 2020. * Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in nine goals in nine Premier League games against Arsenal (seven goals, two assists).

Sunday, Nov. 21 Manchester City v Everton (1400)

* Manchester City have won their last seven Premier League games against Everton, scoring 21 times and conceding five. * Everton are winless in their last five Premier League matches (D2 L3). They last had a longer run without a win in the competition in January 2018 under Sam Allardyce (six).

* City's Gabriel Jesus has scored eight goals in eight Premier League appearances against Everton, more than he has against any other club. Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United (1630)

* Tottenham and Leeds will meet for the 100th time in all competitions on Sunday, with the London side winning 37 to Leeds' 33 of the first 99 (D29). * Leeds have lost their last four away league games against Tottenham, last winning 2-1 in February 2001 at White Hart Lane.

* The game will be Antonio Conte's first home league game in charge of Tottenham, and his first meeting with either Leeds or Marcelo Bielsa as manager. (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar)

