HFC reserve side gears up for IFA Shield debut

The squad will play as HFC B and will make their debut in the competition, which is one of the oldest in the world.Coached by Shameel Chembakath, Hyderabad FC B will be one of five outstation teams invited to the competition, and are set to be the only reserve side of an ISL club to participate in the tournament.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 20:15 IST
Hyderabad FC on Thursday announced a 22-member reserve side for the 124th edition of the IFA Shield which kicked off on Wednesday in Kolkata. The squad will play as HFC B and will make their debut in the competition, which is one of the oldest in the world.

Coached by Shameel Chembakath, Hyderabad FC B will be one of five outstation teams invited to the competition, and are set to be the only reserve side of an ISL club to participate in the tournament. The competition will also be the second all-India tournament of the current season for the squad that earlier featured in the Durand Cup in September, also held in West Bengal.

The team is drawn in Group B of the competition, alongside Peerless Sports Club and Aryan Club, and will begin their campaign against the latter, on Saturday, at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani.

The Squad: Goalkeepers: Aman Kumar Sahani, Rewang Dorjee Lepcha, Abhinav Mulagada Defenders: Amritpal Singh, Paogoumang Singdon, Dipu Halder, Md Safique Ahmed, Md Rafi, Deep Samanta, Jeremy Zohminghlua Midfielders: Koustav Dutta, Suhit Chhetry, Crespo Vanlalhriatpuia, Abijith P A, Amosa Lalnundanga, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Lalrintluanga, R Swapana Jeevan R T Forwards: Ishan Dey, Arun Kabrabam, Joseph Sunny, Rohlupuia Staff: Shameel Chembakath (Head Coach), Joel Prabhakar (Goalkeeper Coach), Vinu Varghese (Physiotherapist), Nithin Mohan (Team Manager).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

