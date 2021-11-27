Left Menu

Bundesliga: Mvumpa fetches victory for Stuttgart over Mainz

Hed scored 11 goals and set up five more in the 24 leagues games before that one.Stuttgart said in June that the Congolese forward had been playing under the false name of Silas Wamangituka and was a year older than previously thought.Ito broke the deadlock against Mainz with a fine strike inside the far post in the 21st minute, set up by Orel Mangala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stuttgart | Updated: 27-11-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 09:20 IST
Bundesliga: Mvumpa fetches victory for Stuttgart over Mainz
  • Country:
  • Germany

Stuttgart forward Silas Katompa Mvumpa returned from a long injury layoff to help see out a 2-1 win over Mainz in the Bundesliga.

Goals from Borna Sosa and Hiroki Ito on Friday earned Stuttgart its first win in seven games across all competitions and its first in the Bundesliga since October 2. ''Very, very important,'' Sosa said of the win. ''We're very happy.'' The 23-year-old Silas hadn't played since suffering a cruciate ligament injury against Bayern Munich last season on March 20. He'd scored 11 goals and set up five more in the 24 leagues games before that one.

Stuttgart said in June that the Congolese forward had been playing under the false name of Silas Wamangituka and was a year older than previously thought.

Ito broke the deadlock against Mainz with a fine strike inside the far post in the 21st minute, set up by Orel Mangala. It was the Japanese defender's first Bundesliga goal following his offseason switch from Júbilo Iwata.

The home team had a penalty awarded shortly afterward for an apparent foul by Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner on Konstantinos Mavropanos. But the decision was reversed after a VAR review showed Zentner touched the ball with his attempted clearance before he connected with Mavropanos. Alexander Hack equalized with a header from a corner in the 39th, but Sosa scored what proved to be the winner in the 51st by firing inside the near post from Mangala's layoff. It was also Sosa's first Bundesliga goal.

Silas looked lively after coming on to a rousing reception from the home fans in the 85th and will be looking forward to the next game at home to Hertha Berlin next weekend.

Stuttgart climbed out of the relegation playoff place and up to 13th ahead of the rest of the 12th round. AP SSC SSC

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021