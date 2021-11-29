Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico up to second with win in Cadiz

Atletico Madrid turned around a poor first-half performance to score four goals after the break and earn a 4-1 win at Cadiz on Sunday that put them second in the LaLiga standings.

Atletico Madrid turned around a poor first-half performance to score four goals after the break and earn a 4-1 win at Cadiz on Sunday that put them second in the LaLiga standings. Thomas Lemar, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Matheus Cunha were all on target as Atletico won when scoring four or more for the first time in all competitions this season.

Cadiz scored their only goal to make it 3-1 late in the second half, following a shocking mistake from goalkeeper Jan Oblak. They are still winless at home this season. Atletico have 29 points from 14 games, one point behind leaders Real Madrid and one ahead Sevilla, who play against each other later on Sunday.

Atletico are level on points with former leaders Real Sociedad, who lost their first league game in more then three months on Sunday against Espanyol (1-0).

