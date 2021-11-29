Left Menu

Pankaj survives; Amee, Ishika sail into second round

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-11-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 20:09 IST
Pankaj survives; Amee, Ishika sail into second round
  • Country:
  • India

Multiple world champion Pankaj Advani survived a scare against qualifier Santosh R. of Karnataka before snatching a tight 4-3 win in a men's 6-Red first-round match of the 88th National Billiards & Snooker Championship here on Monday.

In ladies' first-round encounters, Madhya Pradesh's Amee Kamani and Ishika Shah sailed into the second round.

Amee got the better of Tamil Nadu's Neena Praveen, winning 4-1 (49-10, 34-01, 22-45, 14-37, 37-01). Ishika caused a flutter by defeating Karnataka's seasoned Chitra Maghimairaj in five frames 4-1 (13-34, 57-12, 56-12, 25-11).

Pankaj produced a late flourish against his Karnataka rival and went on to carve out a tense 27-28, 39-00, 42-28, 45-00, 00-45, 08-35, and 66-00 win to advance to the second round.

''The 6-Red snooker format is unpredictable just like T20 cricket. Any move can change the whole turn of the game. I am happy to win a closely fought match against Santosh with whom I practice occasionally in Bengaluru. ''It was a neck-to-neck contest and I am aiming to improve my performance for the upcoming matches in the Nationals,'' said Pankaj.

Results: Snooker 6-Red - Ladies 1st round: Rewanna Uma Devi (KAR) beat Pooja Galundia (RAJ) 49-17, 28-38, 17-21, 38-32, 48-38; Varsha Sanjeev (Kar) beat Renu Barkatiya (MP) 33-19, 41-29, 09-22, 49-02; Ishika Shah (MP) beat Chitra Maghimairaj (KAR) 13-34, 57-12, 56-12, 25-11; Amee Kamani (MP) beat Neena Praveen (TN) 49-10, 34-01, 22-45, 14-37, 37-01; Vidya Pillai (KAR) beat Suman Chavan (MAH) 71-01, 54-13, 69(53)-13.

Men's 1st round: Pushpinder Singh (RSPB) beat Dilip Kumar (RSPB) 21-34, 27-29, 43-32, 53-01, 44-18, 24-34, 44-00; Rahul Sachdev (MAH) beat Mushtaq Khan (TEL) 31-32, 58-08, 38-18, 50-00, 56-08; Pankaj Advani (PSPB) beat Santosh R. (KAR) 27-28, 39-00, 42-28, 45-00, 00-45(45), 08-35, 66-00; Sourav Kothari (PSPB) beat Shahbaz Adil Khan (PSPB) 13-40, 39-07, 32-07, 13-49, 43-10, 23-22; Kreish Gurbaxani (MAH) beat M.L. Lakshman (KAR) 14-42, 08-64(64), 00-41, 38-08, 62-04, 40-21, 41-08; Ishpreet Singh Chadha (MAH) beat Taaha Khan (MAH) 26-04, 62-09, 58-01, 53-11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021