Qasim Akram to lead Pakistan in U-19 World Cup

All-rounder Qasim Akram will lead the 15-player Pakistan squad in the ICC U19 men's World Cup slated to be played in January-February 2022 in West Indies. The Lahore-born Qasim will also captain the team in the U19 Asia Cup that will be played in the UAE later this month.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said besides the final 15 for both events, the squad also includes two travelling reserves who will be part of the touring party for both tournaments. The squad includes four players who took part in the preceding U19 World Cup that was played in South Africa in January-February 2020, Pakistan finished third in the event.

Qasim, openers Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Mohammad Shehzad and middle-order batter Irfan Khan Niazi were the four players to feature in the South Africa event. "Selection of U19 squads is always one of the most challenging and difficult tasks due to the available pool of talent. And this selection was no different, but we have tried to pick the best available 17 players who can help Pakistan win the World Cup for the country," said Chairman Junior Selection Committee Saleem Jaffer in a PCB release.

"The PCB has prepared a robust plan for pathways cricket and I can assure all teenage cricketers who have missed out on selection this time that they will get a chance at some stage down the line," he added. Pakistan U-19 squad: Qasim Akram (c), Abdul Faseeh , Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Khan, Ali Asfand , Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Irfan Khan Niazi , Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz

Mohammad Shehzad, Rizwan Mehmood and Zeeshan Zameer Traveling reserves: Ghazi Ghori Mohammad Zeeshan (ANI)

