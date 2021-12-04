India vs NZ 2nd Test Tea Scoreboard

Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 221/4) Mayank Agarwal c Blundell b Patel 150 Shubman Gill c Taylor b Patel 44 Cheteshwar Pujara b Patel 0 Virat Kohli lbw b Patel 0 Shreyas Iyer c Blundell b Patel 18 Wriddhiman Saha lbw b Patel 27 Ravichandran Ashwin b Patel 0 Axar Patel lbw b Patel 52 Jayant Yadav c Ravindra b Patel 12 Umesh Yadav not out 0 Mohammed Siraj c Ravindra b Patel 4 Extras: (B-13 LB-5) 18 Total: (All out in 109.5 overs) 325 Fall of wickets: 1/80 2/80 3/80 4/160 5/224 6/224 7/291 8/316 9/321 10/325 Bowling: Tim Southee 22-6-43-0, Kyle Jamieson 12-3-36-0, Ajaz Patel 47.5-12-119-10, William Somerville 19-0-80-0, Rachin Ravindra 4-0-20-0, Daryl Mitchell 5-3-9-0. New Zealand 1st Innings: Tom Latham c Iyer b Mohammed Siraj 10 Will Young c Kohli b Mohammed Siraj 4 Daryl Mitchell lbw b Patel 8 Ross Taylor b Mohammed Siraj 1 Henry Nicholls b Ashwin 7 Tom Blundell not out 3 Rachin Ravindra c Kohli b J Yadav 4 Extras: (LB-1) 1 Total: (For 6 wickets in 16.4 overs) 38 Fall of wickets: 1/10 2/15 3/17 4/27 5/31 6/38 Bowling: Umesh Yadav 5-2-7-0, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-19-3, Axar Patel 5-2-8-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 2-1-3-1, Jayant Yadav 0.4-0-0-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)