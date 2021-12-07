Left Menu

Soccer-Teenage striker Marcos Leonardo scores again as Santos beat Flamengo

A second-half goal from teenage striker Marcos Leonardo gave Santos a 1-0 win over Flamengo at the Maracana stadium on Monday. The opportunist strike in a packed penalty box after 56 minutes was the 18-year-old's fourth goal in three games and lifted Santos into 11th place in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A. Gabriel Barbosa could have equalised for the home side but he missed a penalty midway through the second half.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2021 06:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 06:44 IST
Soccer-Teenage striker Marcos Leonardo scores again as Santos beat Flamengo

A second-half goal from teenage striker Marcos Leonardo gave Santos a 1-0 win over Flamengo at the Maracana stadium on Monday. The opportunist strike in a packed penalty box after 56 minutes was the 18-year-old's fourth goal in three games and lifted Santos into 11th place in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A.

Gabriel Barbosa could have equalised for the home side but he missed a penalty midway through the second half. Flamengo, who are managerless after the sacking of Renato Gaucho last week, remain second, 13 points behind champions Atletico Mineiro.

The final round of league matches takes place on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021