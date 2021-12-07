Soccer-Teenage striker Marcos Leonardo scores again as Santos beat Flamengo
A second-half goal from teenage striker Marcos Leonardo gave Santos a 1-0 win over Flamengo at the Maracana stadium on Monday. The opportunist strike in a packed penalty box after 56 minutes was the 18-year-old's fourth goal in three games and lifted Santos into 11th place in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A. Gabriel Barbosa could have equalised for the home side but he missed a penalty midway through the second half.
A second-half goal from teenage striker Marcos Leonardo gave Santos a 1-0 win over Flamengo at the Maracana stadium on Monday. The opportunist strike in a packed penalty box after 56 minutes was the 18-year-old's fourth goal in three games and lifted Santos into 11th place in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A.
Gabriel Barbosa could have equalised for the home side but he missed a penalty midway through the second half. Flamengo, who are managerless after the sacking of Renato Gaucho last week, remain second, 13 points behind champions Atletico Mineiro.
The final round of league matches takes place on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maracana
- Gabriel Barbosa
- Santos
- Atletico Mineiro
- Serie A.
- Flamengo
- Brazil
ALSO READ
Galwan valley clash hero Colonel Santosh Babu accorded Mahavir Chakra posthumously
Jharkhand barred from participating in Santosh Trophy, National Women's championship
Galwan valley clash hero Col Santosh Babu to posthumously receive Mahavir Chakra today
Santosh Trophy: AIFF may allow Jharkhand's participation after state govt intervention
Soccer-Leaders Atletico Mineiro held by Palmeiras