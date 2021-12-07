Soccer-Teenage striker Marcos Leonardo scores again as Santos beat Flamengo

A second-half goal from teenage striker Marcos Leonardo gave Santos a 1-0 win over Flamengo at the Maracana stadium on Monday. The opportunist strike in a packed penalty box after 56 minutes was the 18-year-old's fourth goal in three games and lifted Santos into 11th place in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A.

Gabriel Barbosa could have equalised for the home side but he missed a penalty midway through the second half. Flamengo, who are managerless after the sacking of Renato Gaucho last week, remain second, 13 points behind champions Atletico Mineiro.

The final round of league matches takes place on Thursday.

