Dollar Dips Amid Global Economic Tensions and Potential Currency Interventions

The United States dollar sank to its lowest point in nearly four years on Tuesday, triggering concerns about possible currency interventions by U.S. and Japanese authorities. Market watchers are also focused on this week's Federal Reserve interest rate decision, amid burgeoning U.S. political and economic tensions.

President Donald Trump's policies have contributed significantly to the dollar's decline, as partisan disagreements over Department of Homeland Security funding hint at another government shutdown. In foreign relations, Trump accused South Korea of not upholding its trade agreement with Washington and threatened to increase tariffs on key imports.

Adding to the tension, Trump has suggested imposing a 100% tariff on Canada if it proceeds with a trade deal involving China. The market's attention is also drawn to Japan, as discussions of rate checks fuel speculation on currency intervention, with the yen gaining strength. Meanwhile, investors eagerly anticipate the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)