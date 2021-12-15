Left Menu

NBA-Lakers cancel practice after Horton-Tucker tests positive for COVID-19: report

Horton-Tucker's positive test result came on the same day that the team is scheduled to fly to Dallas to begin a three-game road trip with games against Dallas tomorrow, Minnesota on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. Lakers forward LeBron James was forced to miss a game after he entered COVID-19 protocols earlier this month.

The Los Angeles Lakers canceled practice on Tuesday after guard Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NBA's health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus, ESPN reported, citing team sources. Horton-Tucker's positive test result came on the same day that the team is scheduled to fly to Dallas to begin a three-game road trip with games against Dallas tomorrow, Minnesota on Friday and Chicago on Sunday.

Lakers forward LeBron James was forced to miss a game after he entered COVID-19 protocols earlier this month. On Monday, the NBA announced that two Chicago Bulls games had been postponed after 10 players and additional staff members were placed in protocols.

News of the postponements came amid widespread media reports of a COVID-19 outbreak in the team and marks the first two postponements the NBA has had to make this season, after a surge of COVID-19 cases forced numerous delays in the last campaign.

