Soccer-UEFA Nations League draw

Following is the draw for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, held on Thursday in Nyon, Switzerland: Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania Group B3: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova

Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar Group D1: Latvia, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova

Group D2: San Marino, Malta, Cyprus/Estonia Matchdays 1-4: June 2-14, 2022

Matchdays 5-6: Sept. 22-27, 2022 Semi-finals: June 14-15, 2023

Final and third-place match: June 18, 2023

