Soccer-Bissouma back for Mali after three-year standoff

Brighton's Yves Bissouma has agreed to turn out for Mali at next month's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, ending an impasse over his failure to respond to call-ups over the last three years, his country's football federation said on Saturday. He was named in a 28-man squad for the tournament, ending a standoff with coach Mohamed Magassouba.

Bissouma had previously accused Magassouba of making him look bad by repeatedly naming him in Mali squads despite the fact he was recovering from shoulder surgery, thus leaving an impression he no longer wanted to play for his homeland. The 25-year-old made the last of his 18 appearances for Mali in 2018.

There was also a surprise call-up for defensive midfielder Hamidou Traore, who last featured in the squad in March, but Cheick Doucoure from Racing Lens was an unexpected omission after playing in World Cup qualification in September. Mali open their tournament on Jan. 12 against Tunisia in Limbe and also take on Gabon and Mauritania in Group F.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Young Africans), Ismael Diawara (Malmo), Ibrahima Mounkoro (TP Mazembe)Defenders: Senou Coulibaly (Dijon), Mamadou Fofana (Amiens), Massadio Haidara (Racing Lens), Boubacar Kiki Kouyate (Metz), Falaye Sacko (Vitoria Guimaraes), Issiaka Samake (Horoya), Moussa Sissako (Standard Liege), Charles Traore (Nantes), Hamari Traore (Stade Rennes)

Midfielders: Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion), Mohamed Camara (Salzburg), Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana), Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig), Romenigue Kouame (Troyes), Diadie Samassekou (Hoffenheim), Adama 'Noss' Traore (Hatayspor), Hamidou Traore (Giresunspor) Forwards: Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes), Moussa Doumbia (Stade Reims), Moussa Djenepo (Southampton), Ibrahima Kone (Sarpsborg), Lassine Sinayoko (AJ Auxerre), Adama "Malouda" Traore (Sheriff Tiraspol), El Bilal Toure (Stade Reims). (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

