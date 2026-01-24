Tensions Rise: Mexico's Oil Support to Cuba Under U.S. Scrutiny

The Mexican government is assessing whether to continue its crucial oil shipments to Cuba amid mounting pressure from the United States. President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration fears possible U.S. reprisals over this vital lifeline to the Caribbean nation, left largely unsupported following a halt in Venezuelan oil supplies.

Inside Sheinbaum's circle, discussions are ongoing to determine the future of the shipments, considered humanitarian aid but potentially antagonistic toward the U.S. Mexico's pivotal role has put it in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump, who believes Cuba is on the brink of collapse without external support.

While Sheinbaum maintains these shipments are grounded in international aid agreements, the sensitive nature of the topic remains. With U.S. pressure escalating, and concerns over national sovereignty rife, Mexico juggles diplomatic tensions with supporting a neighboring ally amid a dire economic and energy crisis.