High-Stakes Ukraine-Russia Talks in Abu Dhabi

The inaugural session of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, facilitated by the United States, wrapped up on Friday in Abu Dhabi. A source familiar with the proceedings confirmed the meeting but withheld specific information.

The discussions aim to address ongoing tensions, with efforts concentrated on finding a mutual agreement. The high-level diplomacy underscores the international community's concern over the conflict's implications.

The talks are scheduled to continue on Saturday, putting a spotlight on both nations as the world watches. The outcome of these negotiations could significantly impact future relations between the two countries.