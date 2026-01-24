High-Stakes Ukraine-Russia Talks in Abu Dhabi
The first day of talks between Ukraine and Russia, brokered by the U.S., concluded in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The negotiations are set to resume on Saturday for a final day, although further details remain sparse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-01-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 01:14 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The inaugural session of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, facilitated by the United States, wrapped up on Friday in Abu Dhabi. A source familiar with the proceedings confirmed the meeting but withheld specific information.
The discussions aim to address ongoing tensions, with efforts concentrated on finding a mutual agreement. The high-level diplomacy underscores the international community's concern over the conflict's implications.
The talks are scheduled to continue on Saturday, putting a spotlight on both nations as the world watches. The outcome of these negotiations could significantly impact future relations between the two countries.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- talks
- Abu Dhabi
- negotiations
- US
- Saturday
- international
- diplomacy
- tensions
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Thaw: Petro and Trump to Discuss Common Priorities
From Allies to Adversaries: The US-Danish Rift Over Greenland
High-Stakes Peace Talks: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Donbas
From Olympic Snowboarder to Notorious Narco Kingpin: The Arrest of Ryan Wedding
TikTok Deal Finalized: A New Era for US Users and Investors