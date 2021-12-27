Soccer-Arsenal youngsters starting to fulfil potential under Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrated two years in charge by watching his young side thrash Norwich City 5-0 on Sunday as they look to get back into the Champions League.

The win was the club's joint-biggest away success in the Premier League and marked a fourth straight league victory as memories of their dreadful start to the season - when they were briefly bottom of the table - begin to fade. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, both 20, and Emile Smith Rowe, 21, are all having a bigger impact on performances, with Saka scoring twice and England team mate Smith Rowe also on the scoresheet on Sunday, while Martinelli was always a threat.

"We're scoring more goals because we're getting into those positions in much better condition," Arteta told a news conference. "Every process is done much, much better and that gives better positioning and chances to the strikers and they're being really effective. "In general, collectively and individually, we had some big performances. You don't win 5-0 away from home if you don't do that so I'm really pleased with all the boys."

They will face much tougher opposition than Norwich mustered at Carrow Road, but Arsenal's neat passing is resulting in lots of chances which they are taking and the absence of out-of-favour striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not been noticed. "The direction the team is taking, how we are growing, the understanding between players - obviously they have been playing now for a few months together," Arteta added.

"We're here to try to create enjoyment and if they (the players) enjoy it people will enjoy watching them play. In this moment right now they really like each other, they enjoy playing with each other and you can see that on the pitch." The big win cemented Arsenal's position in the fourth Champions League spot - they are six points clear of Tottenham Hotspur who have three games in hand -- as they bid to qualify for the first time since the 2016-17 season under Arsene Wenger.

Manchester United, who are eight points back also with three games in hand on the Gunners, will also be in the mix for the top four, but Arsenal's rapidly maturing youngsters give them a fighting chance of returning to Europe's elite club competition.

