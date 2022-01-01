Kohli, Tendulkar, others extend New Year greetings

India Test skipper Virat Kohli extended his greetings to on the occasion of New Year on Saturday. Taking to his Twitter, Virat posted a picture with the Indian Test squad and wrote, "We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity."

Team India will be locking horns with South Africa for the second Test on January 3 in Johannesburg. Visitors currently have a lead of 1-0 in the Test series, after the historic triumph at Centurion.

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also wished everyone a healthy and happy new year. "That time of the year when we'll do 2021 2022. Time for a reboot! Wishing everyone a healthy and happy new year 2022," tweeted Tendulkar.

Former India batter Gautam Gambhit also extended his greetings and wrote, "This new year, let your fears fade away & go for what you want with everything you have. One life, live it with no regrets! #HappyNewYear2022." Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan wished for new expectations on the occasion of the new year.

"New year brings new expectations, may you all have your righteous expectation fulfilled in 2022. #HappyNewYear" tweeted Irfan. (ANI)

