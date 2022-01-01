Left Menu

Kohli, Tendulkar, others extend New Year greetings

India Test skipper Virat Kohli extended his greetings to on the occasion of New Year on Saturday.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 01-01-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 14:45 IST
Kohli, Tendulkar, others extend New Year greetings
India Test team in Johannesburg (Photo/Virat Kohli-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India Test skipper Virat Kohli extended his greetings to on the occasion of New Year on Saturday. Taking to his Twitter, Virat posted a picture with the Indian Test squad and wrote, "We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity."

Team India will be locking horns with South Africa for the second Test on January 3 in Johannesburg. Visitors currently have a lead of 1-0 in the Test series, after the historic triumph at Centurion.

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also wished everyone a healthy and happy new year. "That time of the year when we'll do 2021 2022. Time for a reboot! Wishing everyone a healthy and happy new year 2022," tweeted Tendulkar.

Former India batter Gautam Gambhit also extended his greetings and wrote, "This new year, let your fears fade away & go for what you want with everything you have. One life, live it with no regrets! #HappyNewYear2022." Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan wished for new expectations on the occasion of the new year.

"New year brings new expectations, may you all have your righteous expectation fulfilled in 2022. #HappyNewYear" tweeted Irfan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022