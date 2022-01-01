7 Monaco players positive for COVID-19 ahead of French Cup

Seven Monaco players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Saturday on the eve of its French Cup game.

The match at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen is still set to go ahead on Sunday.

Monaco said none of the seven players show any worrying signs and are isolating.

There are 12 other French Cup games scheduled for Sunday, with title-holder Paris Saint-Germain in action on Monday night at third-tier Vannes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)