Soccer-Liverpool boss Klopp to miss Chelsea game due to COVID-19
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will miss Sunday's trip to Chelsea after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test, the Premier League said on Saturday. Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will take charge at Stamford Bridge in the absence of Klopp, who is isolating after reporting mild symptoms. "Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday," Liverpool said in a statement https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-miss-chelsea-fixture.
"Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday," Liverpool said in a statement https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-miss-chelsea-fixture. "Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results, however."
