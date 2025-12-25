Left Menu

Cristian Romero Faces FA Charges After Premier League Tension

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has been charged by England's Football Association for reacting improperly after being sent off during the Premier League loss to Liverpool. His actions involved not leaving the field promptly and arguing with the referee, leading to an additional charge beyond his one-match ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:54 IST
Cristian Romero

Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero is facing charges from England's Football Association. He's accused of acting improperly after receiving a red card during the Premier League defeat against Liverpool.

Romero, who was sent off following a second yellow card for an incident with Ibrahima Konate, is alleged to have failed in leaving the field promptly and confronted the referee aggressively. This incident occurred in the 93rd minute of the game typically adding to Tottenham's troubles on the field.

With Tottenham not immediately available for comment, Romero now has a deadline of January 2 to respond. He will serve a one-match ban, missing the team's upcoming match against Crystal Palace. Currently, Tottenham is 14th in the standings, trailing derby rivals Arsenal by 17 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

