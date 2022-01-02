SA vs Ind: Sipokazi Sokanyile to ring bell at Imperial Wanderers to begin 2nd Test

Eastern Cape born Sipokazi Sokanyile will ring the Imperial Wanderers Stadium bell to kickstart the second Test match between India and South Africa on Sunday. India will be locking horns with Proteas in the second Test match at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

"I received an internship at Cricket South Africa in 2009, where I was tasked with the creation and management of the social media platforms as well as the live scoring across the platforms. In 2010 I was offered a permanent position assisting in the media managing of the KFC mini-cricket program, the cricket development and high-performance pipelines and two years later became the media officer for SA u19s and Proteas women. 2019 was my first tour as the Proteas men's media manager," Sipokazi Sokanyile said in a statement. Sokanyile was headhunted by the ICC to be the media manager at the ICC Men's World Cup at Lord's Cricket Ground, The Ageas Bowl (Southampton), Trentbridge, Somerset and Old Trafford.

"The road has been a long and humbling one and thoroughly enjoyable. I have spent 10 years building up knowledge and experience, learning about the business from every possible vantage point relating to my field. Now, I am part of a dream held by so many," said Sokanyile. "I am incredibly honoured to be living my dream, I don't take any day in this position for granted and when I say ringing that bell on the morning of January 3, 2022, will be another surreal moment in my journey, will be an understatement. I would like to thank Lions Cricket for the tremendous privilege and to Cricket South Africa for allowing me to serve the game I love," she added.

India is leading the series by 1-0, after defeating the Proteas in the first Test by 113 runs in Centurion. (ANI)

