Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini tests positive for Covid-19

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has tested positive for COVID-19, the Turin-based club announced on Saturday.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 02-01-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 16:03 IST
Giorgio Chiellini (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has tested positive for COVID-19, the Turin-based club announced on Saturday. The defender is already observing the prescribed rules and has been placed in isolation, in accordance with the health protocol in force.

"Juventus Football Club announce that, during today's screening procedures to which the player Giorgio Chiellini underwent for the resumption of competitive activity, a positive test for COVID-19 was detected," the club wrote on their website. "The player is already observing the prescribed rules and has been placed in isolation, in accordance with the health protocol in force," the statement added.

On Friday, Juventus players Carlo Pinsoglio and Arthur Melo had tested positive. Juventus is slated to clash with Napoli on Thursday at the Allianz Stadium in their first Serie A match since the winter break. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

