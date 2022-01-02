I feel there will be big run of scores once Kohli clicks in, says Dravid

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid on Sunday backed skipper Virat Kohli to have some "big runs" in the upcoming Tests against South Africa. Kohli ended the year 2021 without scoring a century in international cricket as he departed for 18 in the second innings of the first Test against South Africa last week.

In 2020 also Kohli had failed to reach the triple-figure mark. The Indian skipper had last scored a ton in the day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019. "In keeping the morale high (in South Africa) it has not been difficult as it has been led the skipper himself. Virat Kohli has been phenomenal over the last 20 days, the way he has trained he has practiced," said Dravid on the eve of the second Test against South Africa.

"I couldn't speak highly of him the way he is committed to his own preparation. And also with the way he has connected himself with the group on and off the field. Even though he batted and couldn't convert those starts I really feel there will be a big run of scores once he clicks in," he added. The former Indian skipper said there are phases in cricketers' careers when they are not able to replicate their past performance but added that it is just a matter of time for India's middle order before they come

"There are a variety of factors that happens. There are phases in your career where you probably are batting well but big scores are not coming. And it happens with everyone, but the good point is that they seem to be batting really well so they are getting the starts," said Dravid. "They know how to convert it's not that these guys don't know how to score big runs. So it's just a matter of time, I am really hoping we will see some really good performance in coming days," he added.

Team India will be locking horns with South Africa in the second Test on Monday in Johannesburg. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)