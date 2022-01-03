Left Menu

Soccer-De Jong header gives Barcelona 1-0 win at Mallorca

He got his second goal since arriving from Sevilla in the close season - his first for more than three months. The Dutchman was Barca's best player on Sunday as he also hit the post twice in the first half, once with a bicycle kick.

Luuk de Jong's first-half header gave Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca on Sunday in a match where the Catalans were missing 14 players due to COVID-19, injuries and suspensions. Barca climbed two places to fifth on 31 points from 19 matches, one point behind Atletico Madrid in fourth and 15 adrift of leaders Real Madrid who have played a game more.

It was vindication time for striker De Jong after several media reports that Barca want to move him on this month. He got his second goal since arriving from Sevilla in the close season - his first for more than three months.

The Dutchman was Barca's best player on Sunday as he also hit the post twice in the first half, once with a bicycle kick. The goal came just before the break when he headed home from close range after a cross by Oscar Mingueza.

