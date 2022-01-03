India win toss, opt to bat in 2nd Test against SA, Kohli to miss contest due to back spasm
Hanuma Vihari replaced Kohli in the visitors playing XI.South Africa made two changes from the playing XI that loss in the first Test with Kyle Verreynne coming in for recently-retired Quinton de Kock and Duanne Olivier replacing Wiaan Mulder.India are leading the three-match series 1-0.
Stand-in India captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against South Africa, here on Monday.
Rahul is leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who has been forced out of the Test due to upper back spasm. Hanuma Vihari replaced Kohli in the visitors playing XI.
South Africa made two changes from the playing XI that loss in the first Test with Kyle Verreynne coming in for recently-retired Quinton de Kock and Duanne Olivier replacing Wiaan Mulder.
India are leading the three-match series 1-0. Teams: India: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi.
