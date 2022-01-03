Soccer-Premier League reports fall in COVID-19 cases

The Premier League said on Monday it had found 94 new positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff in the last week, the first week-by-week decrease in positive results for eight weeks.

"(We) can today confirm that between Monday 27 December 2021 and Sunday 2 January 2022, 14,250 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 94 new positive cases (0.65%)," the league said in a statement Eighteen games have been postponed since last month with clubs being unable to field teams due to positive cases and injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)