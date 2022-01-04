Soccer-Monaco appoint former Brugge manager Clement as head coach

Left Menu

AS Monaco have appointed Philippe Clement as their new coach until June 2024 after parting ways with Niko Kovac last week, the Ligue 1 club said https://www.asmonaco.com/en/philippe-clement-becomes-as-monaco-coach.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 12:06 IST
AS Monaco have appointed Philippe Clement as their new coach until June 2024 after parting ways with Niko Kovac last week, the Ligue 1 club said https://www.asmonaco.com/en/philippe-clement-becomes-as-monaco-coach. Clement, 47, won three consecutive Belgian league titles, with Genk in 2018-19 before back-to-back triumphs with Club Brugge.

During his playing career, Clement made 333 appearances for Brugge and scored 45 goals. He also won 38 caps for Belgium. "We are convinced that the solid foundations we have been building over the past 18 months, combined with Philippe's winning experience, modern leadership and ambitious mindset, will take our sporting project to the next level," Monaco's sporting director Paul Mitchell said.

Former Bayern Munich boss Kovac took charge of Monaco in June 2020 and led them to a third-placed finish in the league last season. They are sixth in Ligue 1 on 29 points, 17 behind leaders Paris St Germain. They travel to seventh-placed Nantes on Sunday.

