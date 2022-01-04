Finalists for FIFA Puskás Award 2021 announced

FIFA (www.FIFA.com) has announced the final nominees for the FIFA Puskás Award; the finalists in the other categories will be revealed in the coming days; the virtual awards ceremony will be broadcast live from the Home of FIFA in Zurich on 17 January.

FIFA has announced the finalists for the FIFA Puskás Award (fifa.fans/3qRfWHv). This prize is given to the player judged to have scored the most aesthetically pleasing goal, regardless of the competition in which it took place and the player's gender or nationality.

Who will succeed 2020 recipient Son Heung-min in claiming the coveted crown? The voting process for the 11 goals in the race ended on Friday, 17 December 2021 and the final three nominees for the FIFA Puskás Award are (in alphabetical order):

Érik Lamela (ARG) (bit.ly/3ETdHYU) – Arsenal FC v. Tottenham Hotspur FC [Premier League] (14 March 2021)

Patrik Schick (CZE) (bit.ly/3ERht51) – Czech Republic v. Scotland [UEFA EURO 2020] (14 June 2021)

Mehdi Taremi (IRN) (bit.ly/3F0l3u0) – Chelsea FC v. FC Porto [UEFA Champions League] (13 April 2021)

All the winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2021, including the recipients of the FIFA Fan Award (fifa.fans/3qTVplE) and the FIFA Fair Play Award (fifa.fans/3eMQ9ue), will be crowned on 17 January during a TV show broadcast live from the Home of FIFA in Zurich.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, 5 January), FIFA will announce the final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper (fifa.fans/3FU3U6d) and The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper (fifa.fans/3qMtGTH). This will be followed on Thursday, 6 January by the announcement of the final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women's Coach (fifa.fans/3mXVV0J) and The Best FIFA Men's Coach (fifa.fans/3mXVV0J). Then, on Friday, 7 January, FIFA will unveil the three finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Player (fifa.fans/3HxQflH) and The Best FIFA Men's Player (fifa.fans/3nh4pQP) during an online event featuring the FIFA Legends Kristine Lilly and Sami Khedira.

To keep up with the latest news about The Best FIFA Football Awards, visit FIFA.com and check out FIFA's accounts on Facebook (bit.ly/3qLOVVM), YouTube (bit.ly/3305tky) and Twitter (bit.ly/3HyRvFh).

You can join the discussion about who should win the awards by using the hashtag #TheBest.

(With Inputs from APO)