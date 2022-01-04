Alpine Skiing-Vlhova denies Shiffrin record-breaking win

Petra Vlhova claimed a riveting World Cup women's slalom in Croatia's capital on Tuesday to deny second-placed Mikaela Shiffrin a record 47th win in any single discipline after finishing half a second ahead of her rival.

Slovakian Vlhova who has now won four of the season's five slaloms produced a pair of flawless runs, the second under the most intense pressure as she was the last to weave her way down the hill after Shiffrin had jumped into pole position. Shiffrin, who returned to action after missing two events following a positive COVID-19 test, had hoped to break Ingemar Stenmark's record but she remains tied with the former Swedish men's great who has 46 giant slalom wins.

The outcome left Vlhova top of the season's slalom standings on 480 points, 140 ahead of second-placed Shiffrin who leads the overall World Cup on 830 points. Vlhova is second on 715 points and Italian Sofia Goggia third on 657. Austrian Katharina Liensberger came in third 2.11 seconds off the pace after a fifth-place finish in the first run, edging Wendy Holdener out of a podium finish after the Swiss slipped one place down to fourth.

Canadian Ali Nullmayer jumped from 17th in the first run to a fifth-place finish as she registered the best second run of all competitors. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar and David Evans)

