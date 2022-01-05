Left Menu

Soccer-Watford sign left back Kamara from Nice

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2022 01:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 01:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Watford have signed Ivory Coast international Hassane Kamara from Ligue 1 outfit Nice, the club announced on Tuesday, as they looked to bolster their squad in their battle against relegation The left-sided defender has signed a contract until June 2025, and will be immediately available to play for the Premier League strugglers after being left out of his country's squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The 27-year-old, born in Paris, was picked in Ligue 1's team of the season at the end of the 2019-20 campaign for his performances for Stade de Reims. He then moved to Nice where he went on to make over 50 appearances for the club in all competitions, including in the Europa League.

Watford are only two points above the relegation zone after losing their last six matches. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

