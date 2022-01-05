Cricket-Toss delayed by rain in fourth Ashes test
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 05-01-2022 04:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 04:37 IST
- Country:
- Australia
The start of the fourth Ashes test between Australia and England will be delayed by at least 30 minutes because of heavy rainfall at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday morning.
The toss was put back half an hour to 10.30am local time (1130 GMT) with play scheduled to start 30 minutes later.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement