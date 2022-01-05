Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Victoria Azarenka downs Paula Badosa in Adelaide

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus smacked 24 winners while producing a 6-3, 6-2 victory over fourth-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain on Tuesday in the Adelaide International 1 in Australia. It was the first match for former world No. 1 Azarenka since she lost a marathon three-setter to Bodosa in the Indian Wells final in mid-October. Badosa had 20 winners but was hurt by four double faults.

Cricket-Australia win toss and chose to bat in fourth Ashes test

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first in the fourth Ashes test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday. The toss was delayed by 30 minutes after heavy early morning rain and there were still dark clouds over Sydney's Eastern suburbs when Cummins elected to send his openers in.

Tennis-Djokovic criticised for medical exemption to play at Australian Open

Seven-times Grand Slam doubles champion Jamie Murray was among those to question the decision to grant https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/djokovic-will-defend-australian-open-title-after-exemption-vaccination-2022-01-04 world number one Novak Djokovic a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to compete at the Australian Open. Djokovic, gunning for a 10th title at Melbourne Park later this month, was cleared to play in the year's first major on Tuesday by Tennis Australia.

NFL-Washington Football Team to announce new name on Feb. 2

The National Football League's Washington Football Team said on Tuesday they will reveal their new name on Feb. 2 after a lengthy review on how to replace an original name that was widely seen as a racial slur against Native Americans. The club, which had long said they would never change the Redskins name, softened their stance in mid-2020 after a naming rights sponsor to their suburban stadium in Landover, Maryland urged the NFL team to rebrand.

France opens terrorism probe over rally team blast in Saudi

French prosecutors said on Tuesday they had opened a terrorism investigation into an explosion that went off under a French vehicle involved in the Dakar rally in Saudi Arabia. The blast, which seriously injured one of the rally competitors, hit a support vehicle belonging to the French team Sodicars soon after it left its hotel in the Saudi city of Jeddah for the race route, according to accounts from the team and race organisers.

Golf-Schauffele looks to hit the ground running at Kapalua

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele would not have been competing at this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii if not for a change in the eligibility rules and the American hopes to make the most of his opportunity. The tournament is typically reserved for those who won on the PGA Tour during the previous year but the circuit's policy board approved a new eligibility category to include the men's Olympic gold medallist in the year following his win.

Tennis-Russia's Medvedev downs De Minaur, Auger-Aliassime seals Canada's comeback

World number two Daniil Medvedev produced a dominant performance to overwhelm Australia's Alex de Minaur and help Russia go within touching distance of the ATP Cup semi-finals, while Germany and Italy also scored victories in Sydney on Tuesday. Medvedev's flawless display in his 6-4 6-2 victory was the perfect response to his stunning defeat by France's Ugo Humbert on Sunday and wiped out any doubts about his readiness for this month's Australian Open.

NFL-Eagles quarterback Hurts calls for safety improvements after railing collapse

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts called on the National Football League (NFL) and the Washington Football Team (WFT) to improve safety measures at FedExField, after a railing at the Landover, Maryland, stadium collapsed on Sunday. In a video that circulated on social media, Hurts was seen walking off the field when visiting Eagles fans reaching out for a high five went tumbling to the ground after the barrier broke.

Golf-Rested Rahm ready to return to competition at Kapalua

U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, who returns to action this week in Hawaii for the first time in over three months, said on Tuesday he is not bothered by the fact that his status as the world's number one golfer puts a target on his back. The Spaniard, speaking from the Plantation Course at Kapalua ahead of this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions, said he is focused on trying to improve his game regardless of where he or his peers are in the rankings.

Figure skating-Canadian Olympic hopefuls play it safe amid COVID-19 threat

A number of Canadian figure skaters have become a reclusive bunch ahead of the national skating championships given the spectre of a positive COVID-19 test, which could ruin their dreams of competing at next month's Beijing Olympics. The Jan. 6-13 championships in Ottawa, where Canada's figure skating squad for Beijing will be selected, will be held without spectators given the threat of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

