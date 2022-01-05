Poland beats Argentina to secure semifinal spot at ATP Cup
Hubert Hurkacz beat Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-4 to secure Poland's victory over Argentina on Wednesday and a spot in the ATP Cup semifinals.
Poland finished the round-robin stage 3-0 in Group D, with wins over Georgia, Greece, and in the top-of-the-table match against Argentina.
Kamil Majchrzak rallied twice from serving breaks in the second set before beating Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the opening singles match and No. 9-ranked Hurzacz clinched the semifinal spot with his win over Schwartzman in the second singles encounter. Poland won the doubles to complete a sweep.
"I'm so happy for our team. We're in the semis, so super proud of that achievement," Hurkacz said.
"We have great team spirit. We support each other. I think the atmosphere that we bring helps us play better." Poland will next meet either Spain or 2020 champion Serbia for a spot in the final.
Chile's 2-1 win over Norway meant Serbia needed to sweep Spain later Wednesday to move into the top spot in Group A and advance to the semifinals.
Alejandro Tabilo beat Viktor Durasovic 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-1 to give Chile the lead before No. 8-ranked Casper Ruud leveled it for Norway with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Christian Garin.
Tabilo and Tomas Barrios Vera clinched the doubles 6-0, 6-4, giving Chile a 2-1 record in the round-robin stage and leaving Norway 0-3 after earlier losses to Spain and Serbia.
